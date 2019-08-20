ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 112.50 N/A -0.17 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.12 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates ArQule Inc. and Trevena Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ArQule Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

ArQule Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Trevena Inc.’s 2.39 beta is the reason why it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Trevena Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ArQule Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ArQule Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.69, and a -13.89% downside potential. Trevena Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus target price and a 283.77% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than ArQule Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than Trevena Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Trevena Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.