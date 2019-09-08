ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 115.48 N/A -0.17 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 714 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates ArQule Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 and has 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -17.49% for ArQule Inc. with average price target of $7.69.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.