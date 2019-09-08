ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ArQule Inc.
|7
|115.48
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|714
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Demonstrates ArQule Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.3 and has 30.3 Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -17.49% for ArQule Inc. with average price target of $7.69.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has -3.64% weaker performance.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
