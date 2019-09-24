ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Contrasting side by side

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 103.05 N/A -0.17 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 89.88 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ArQule Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s 2.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ArQule Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, and a 10.02% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 10.9%. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.