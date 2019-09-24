ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Contrasting side by side

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ArQule Inc.
|8
|103.05
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|89.88
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows ArQule Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Risk and Volatility
ArQule Inc.’s 2.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
ArQule Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ArQule Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for ArQule Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ArQule Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, and a 10.02% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
ArQule Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 10.9%. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Summary
ArQule Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
