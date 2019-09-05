ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Comparison side by side

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 114.64 N/A -0.17 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.15 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ArQule Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Risk and Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s 2.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Omeros Corporation’s 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. Its rival Omeros Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. ArQule Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Omeros Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

ArQule Inc.’s average target price is $7.69, while its potential downside is -15.49%. Competitively the average target price of Omeros Corporation is $21.5, which is potential 16.09% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Omeros Corporation is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.5% of Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Omeros Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Omeros Corporation.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.