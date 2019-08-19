ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparison side by side

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 112.88 N/A -0.17 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ArQule Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.18 beta. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.12 beta and it is 112.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc. has an average target price of $7.69, and a -14.17% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has -22.62% weaker performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.