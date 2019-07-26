ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 54.38 N/A -0.17 0.00 Novavax Inc. 17 3.59 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ArQule Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ArQule Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Novavax Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential is -25.99% at a $7.69 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Novavax Inc. is $1.35, which is potential -69.18% downside. The results provided earlier shows that ArQule Inc. appears more favorable than Novavax Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.42% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Novavax Inc. -16.54% -38.94% -84.8% -81.31% -80.21% -81.82%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 127.44% stronger performance while Novavax Inc. has -81.82% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ArQule Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.