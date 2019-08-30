ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 115.02 N/A -0.17 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.11 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ArQule Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.18 beta means ArQule Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 349.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. ArQule Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ArQule Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc.’s average target price is $7.69, while its potential downside is -15.77%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares and 1.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of ArQule Inc. shares. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 55.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.