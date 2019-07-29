ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Comparing side by side

Both ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 54.43 N/A -0.17 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 15 4.45 N/A 3.52 4.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ArQule Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ArQule Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 0% 91%

Volatility and Risk

ArQule Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.25 beta. Innoviva Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Its competitor Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 66 and its Quick Ratio is 66. Innoviva Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ArQule Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -26.06% for ArQule Inc. with consensus price target of $7.69.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares and 80.7% of Innoviva Inc. shares. 1.1% are ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Innoviva Inc. 0.34% 6.67% 3.16% -10.25% 0% -15.7%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while Innoviva Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ArQule Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.