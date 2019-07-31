ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Comparison side by side

Since ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 54.27 N/A -0.17 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ArQule Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$7.69 is ArQule Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -25.84%. Meanwhile, IMV Inc.’s average target price is $11.25, while its potential upside is 297.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that IMV Inc. looks more robust than ArQule Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of ArQule Inc. shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 127.44% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -20.89% weaker performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors IMV Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.