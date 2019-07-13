ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Comparison side by side

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 6 57.83 N/A -0.17 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.72 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ArQule Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Volatility and Risk

ArQule Inc.’s current beta is 2.25 and it happens to be 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.5 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. Its rival Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -30.41% and an $7.69 average price target. Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 22.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated looks more robust than ArQule Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 79.9%. ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. 3.11% 6.78% 89.76% 57.89% 110% 127.44% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats ArQule Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.