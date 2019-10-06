ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 -2.83 93.06M -0.17 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 105 2.80 16.39M 3.36 28.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ArQule Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ArQule Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 1,113,157,894.74% -29.1% -20.9% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15,584,292.10% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

ArQule Inc. has a 2.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ArQule Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 8.56%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats ArQule Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.