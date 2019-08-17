ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparing side by side

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 112.88 N/A -0.17 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Demonstrates ArQule Inc. and Chiasma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ArQule Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s 2.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc.’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArQule Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ArQule Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

ArQule Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.69, and a -14.17% downside potential. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.67, while its potential upside is 159.63%. Based on the results given earlier, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than ArQule Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 76.5% respectively. ArQule Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.