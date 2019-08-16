ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Comparison side by side

Both ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 108.85 N/A -0.17 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.18 beta indicates that ArQule Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ArQule Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -11.00% and an $7.69 consensus target price. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 consensus target price and a 384.19% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than ArQule Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.