ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Contrasting side by side

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ArQule Inc.
|8
|97.82
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|130
|18.36
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ArQule Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ArQule Inc.
|0.00%
|-29.1%
|-20.9%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
Volatility & Risk
A 2.18 beta means ArQule Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.
Liquidity
ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
ArQule Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ArQule Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
ArQule Inc. has a 15.98% upside potential and an average price target of $9. On the other hand, BeiGene Ltd.’s potential upside is 54.16% and its consensus price target is $205.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BeiGene Ltd. seems more appealing than ArQule Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ArQule Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 82.7% respectively. 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ArQule Inc.
|-3.9%
|-9.83%
|58.9%
|183.43%
|99.41%
|264.26%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
For the past year ArQule Inc. has 264.26% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.
Summary
ArQule Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd.
ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.