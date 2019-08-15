ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Contrasting side by side

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 108.85 N/A -0.17 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.24 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.18 beta means ArQule Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -11.00% for ArQule Inc. with average target price of $7.69. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $66.33, while its potential upside is 25.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than ArQule Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ArQule Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.4% and 86.3% respectively. About 1% of ArQule Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year ArQule Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ArQule Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.