ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 113.51 N/A -0.17 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights ArQule Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ArQule Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 6.5. Competitively, Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ArQule Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.69, while its potential downside is -14.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 97.4%. ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year ArQule Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats Allakos Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.