ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparing side by side

ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 7 111.74 N/A -0.17 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates ArQule Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ArQule Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArQule Inc. are 6.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 29.4 and 29.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ArQule Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ArQule Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -13.30% and an $7.69 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.