ArQule Inc. (ARQL) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Contrasting side by side

Both ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArQule Inc. 8 106.49 N/A -0.17 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 60.69 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ArQule Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk and Volatility

ArQule Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ArQule Inc. is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.5. The Current Ratio of rival Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ArQule Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

ArQule Inc. has a 7.27% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9. Competitively the consensus target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $52.25, which is potential 21.23% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Acceleron Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than ArQule Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ArQule Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.4% and 93.6%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year ArQule Inc. was more bullish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

ArQule Inc. beats Acceleron Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.