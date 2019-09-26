ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Shorts Down By 16.01%

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) had a decrease of 16.01% in short interest. INSE’s SI was 38,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.01% from 45,600 shares previously. With 37,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE)’s short sellers to cover INSE’s short positions. The SI to Inspired Entertainment Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 201 shares traded. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) has risen 19.10% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.10% the S&P500. Some Historical INSE News: 02/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment: Office to Consist of Lorne Weil, Brooks Pierce, Daniel Silvers, Stewart Baker; 25/04/2018 – lnspired Announces Content Deal With Novomatic; 17/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment 32.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 05/04/2018 Red Rum to Return to Aintree in Inspired’s Grand National Race of Champions; 10/04/2018 – Inspired Entertainment’s Virtual Grand National Live With BoyleSports And LadbrokesCoral; 16/04/2018 – Inspired Announces Appointment Of Brooks Pierce As Senior Vice President, North America; 02/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment Announces Management Changes; 10/05/2018 – Awm Investment Company Buys 4.6% of Inspired Entertainment; 21/05/2018 – INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT-POSSIBLE LITTLE/NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO ADJ. EBITDA IN FISCAL 2019 AS TIMING OF BETTING LIMIT REDUCTION IMPLEMENTATION UNCERTAIN; 09/05/2018 – Inspired Entertainment 2Q Rev $37.5M

Analysts expect ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report $-0.09 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, ArQule, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 1.21 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $868.28 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is tivantinib , a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The company's clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a games technology company, focuses on the development and sale of software systems and digital terminals worldwide. The company has market cap of $163.15 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Service Based Gaming and Virtual Sports. It currently has negative earnings. The SBG segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of services and products through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.