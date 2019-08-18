Arqule (ARQL) Stock Price Rose While Bvf Has Raised by $313,312 Its Position; Janney Montgomery Scott Boosted Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill A (CMG) by $6.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 6.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22M, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 829,455 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL)

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill A (CMG) by 299.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 8,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 11,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 2,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $817.2. About 320,663 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO PARTNER WITH MORE DELIVERY SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Chipotle Names Marissa Andrada Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to close Denver, New York offices and move headquarters to Southern California

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 257,151 shares to 431,700 shares, valued at $31.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vbi Vaccines Inc by 494,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ArQule to Present at the SVB Leerink Spotlight Series: Rare & Genetic Diseases on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 13,225 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 703 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Comm Lc reported 1,220 shares stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 4,618 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 200 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 968 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 81,552 shares. Moreover, Clark has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 125,133 shares. 12,073 are owned by Asset Management One Co Ltd. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 2,450 shares. Heritage Invsts invested in 7,274 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.