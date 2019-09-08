Arqule (ARQL) Shares Rose While Sphera Funds Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding; Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Lowered Position as Market Value Declined

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 1.28 million shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 298,380 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH)

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 29.57% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BZH’s profit will be $25.38 million for 3.86 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 300,160 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 16,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 9 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 9,135 shares stake. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 219,134 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Towle owns 2.45 million shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 105,005 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 40,690 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 241,720 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 532 were reported by Us Bank & Trust De. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Company accumulated 65,277 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.99 million shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $30.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 508,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc (Call).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.