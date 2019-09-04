Arqule (ARQL) Share Price Rose While Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Lowered by $2.40 Million Its Holding; Lsv Asset Management Boosted Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Comp (JAZZ) Position by $33.68 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 878,896 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Comp (JAZZ) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 237,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.19 million, up from 764,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Comp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.59. About 356,458 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 79,200 shares to 247,300 shares, valued at $33.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VSTA).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) by 108,759 shares to 13,977 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 348,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,556 shares, and cut its stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc..