Arqule (ARQL) Share Price Rose While Dafna Capital Management Lowered by $338,000 Its Position; Meeder Asset Management Boosted Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Position by $693,666 as Share Price Declined

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 446.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 231,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 283,052 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $878,000, up from 51,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 20.24M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 84,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 373,164 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 457,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 941,644 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 203,900 shares to 676,759 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 280.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Incorporated stated it has 478,000 shares. Maple Cap accumulated 60,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 42,143 were accumulated by 10. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested in 101,444 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Company has 3,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 10,678 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie reported 622,338 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 4,592 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 3.66M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Cwm Limited invested in 83 shares or 0% of the stock. Qs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 77,890 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625. Lawler Robert D. bought $100,995 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. 50,000 shares were bought by WEBB JAMES R, worth $98,010.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 17,072 shares to 99,493 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,104 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

