Arqule (ARQL) Holder Nantahala Capital Management Cut Position by $17.71 Million; As Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ra Capital Management Decreased Position by $10.54 Million

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 6.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52M, down from 8.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 241,685 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 08/03/2018 – TGTX SEES CASH, EQUIVS SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO THROUGH MID-’19; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American A; 21/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019; 15/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annua; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 10.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.45M, down from 12.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 703,851 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold TGTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 9.51% less from 45.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 683 Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 495,000 shares. 854,360 were accumulated by Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership. 5.30 million are held by Blackrock. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Comm has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 108,324 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Llc reported 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.04% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) or 29,850 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 148,201 shares stake. Asset owns 10,400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 110,720 shares stake. Citigroup has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 65,763 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 47,756 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 4 shares.

Ra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc by 120,939 shares to 483,990 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual EPS reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.

