Arotech Corporation (ARTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) are two firms in the Industrial Electrical Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arotech Corporation 2 0.86 N/A -0.01 0.00 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 4 0.22 N/A -39.33 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arotech Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 421.3% -73.1%

Risk and Volatility

Arotech Corporation has a beta of 1.3 and its 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arotech Corporation are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Arotech Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.7% of Arotech Corporation shares and 74% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares. 2% are Arotech Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arotech Corporation 17.66% 11.03% -24.83% -38.67% -45.19% -17.37% Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. -4.08% 2.83% 13.43% -28.4% -83.27% -9.58%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Arotech Corporation beats Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name. Its Power Systems division provides electronics engineering and design, system integration, rapid prototyping, and vertically production services for military, aerospace, and industrial customers, including hybrid power generation systems, smart power subsystems for military vehicles and dismounted applications, and aircraft and missile systems support for weapons and communications technologies. This division also develops and sells rechargeable and primary batteries, and smart chargers to the military and medical markets, and to private defense industry under the Epsilor name. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, and battery chargers for the military; and produces water-activated lifejacket lights for commercial aviation and marine applications under the Electric Fuel name. The company was formerly known as Electric Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Arotech Corporation in September 2003. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators; and air pollution control products and related equipment, such as carbon dioxide capture and sequestration technologies, wet and dry flue gas desulfurization systems, catalytic and non-catalytic nitrogen oxides reduction systems, low nitrogen oxides burners and overfire air systems, fabric filter baghouses, wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, mercury control systems, and dry sorbent injection for acid gas mitigation. This segment also offers replacement parts, retrofit and upgrade projects, fuel switching and repowering projects, and training programs; and field technical, construction and maintenance, start-up and commissioning, and plant operations and maintenance services. The companyÂ’s Renewable segment provides steam-generating systems; environmental and auxiliary equipment for the waste-to-energy and biomass power generation industries; and plant operations and maintenance services. Its Industrial segment offers oxidizers, solvent and distillation systems, wet electrostatic precipitators, scrubbers, and heat recovery systems; specialized industrial process systems, coating lines, and equipment; and systems that control volatile organic compounds and air toxins, particulate, nitrogen oxides, and acid gas air emissions. This segment also provides air-cooled (dry) cooling systems, mechanical draft wet cooling towers, and natural draft wet cooling hyperbolic towers; and end-to-end aftermarket services, such as spare parts, upgrades/revamps for existing installations, and remote monitoring. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.