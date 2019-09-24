Arotech Corporation (ARTX) and Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Comparing side by side

Since Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) and Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) are part of the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arotech Corporation 2 0.86 N/A -0.01 0.00 Belden Inc. 54 0.91 N/A 3.62 12.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arotech Corporation and Belden Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) and Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arotech Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1% Belden Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4%

Risk & Volatility

Arotech Corporation has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Belden Inc.’s 2.41 beta is the reason why it is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Arotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Belden Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Belden Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Arotech Corporation and Belden Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Belden Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Belden Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57 average price target and a 11.76% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.7% of Arotech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Belden Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of Arotech Corporation shares. Comparatively, Belden Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arotech Corporation 17.66% 11.03% -24.83% -38.67% -45.19% -17.37% Belden Inc. -19.45% -22.95% -21.98% -13.36% -28.76% 8.83%

For the past year Arotech Corporation has -17.37% weaker performance while Belden Inc. has 8.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Belden Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Arotech Corporation.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name. Its Power Systems division provides electronics engineering and design, system integration, rapid prototyping, and vertically production services for military, aerospace, and industrial customers, including hybrid power generation systems, smart power subsystems for military vehicles and dismounted applications, and aircraft and missile systems support for weapons and communications technologies. This division also develops and sells rechargeable and primary batteries, and smart chargers to the military and medical markets, and to private defense industry under the Epsilor name. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, and battery chargers for the military; and produces water-activated lifejacket lights for commercial aviation and marine applications under the Electric Fuel name. The company was formerly known as Electric Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Arotech Corporation in September 2003. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. Its Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. Its Industrial Connectivity Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and load-moment indicator systems, as well as controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The companyÂ’s Industrial IT Solutions segment provides security devices, Ethernet switches and related equipment, routers and gateways, network management software, and wireless systems for use in factory automation, power generation and distribution, process automation, and infrastructure projects. Its Network Security Solutions segment offers software and services to detect, prevent, and respond against cyberattacks and data breaches in the utilities and energy, finance, insurance, technology, communications, retail, and healthcare markets, as well as to the government. Belden Inc. sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.