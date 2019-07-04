Arosa Capital Management LP Upped Its Vivint Solar (VSLR) Position; South Street Advisors Has Increased Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $1.25 Million; Valuation Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 38.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vivint Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $976.96M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 936,801 shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has risen 43.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.21% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR EXPECTS INSTALLATION GROWTH IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss $61.4M; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR 1Q REV. $68.3M, EST. $65.9M; 10/04/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Named One of Utah’s Top Patent Companies; 16/05/2018 – Vivint Solar to Offer LG Chem RESU Batteries to Solar Power Customers; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.11; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY SHR $1.54; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Smart Home Unveils New Sensory Environment at Vivint Smart Home Arena to Support Children With Intellectual and; 08/03/2018 – NEW MEXICO AG LAWSUIT ALLEGES VIVINT ENGAGED IN FRAUD AND RACKETEERING WITH ITS RESIDENTIAL SOLAR CONTRACTS; 23/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Vivint Solar Financing V, LLC

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 18,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 120,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 4.64M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature And Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 17,428 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 0.09% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 547,638 shares. Davenport Ltd Llc invested in 65,832 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 4.99 million shares. Fil Ltd holds 195,226 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.25% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.86M shares. Independent accumulated 0.14% or 5,550 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,129 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Communications Ltd has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 116,666 are owned by Trust Department Mb Fin Fincl Bank N A. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 59,900 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,837 shares to 175,205 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,250 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold VSLR shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 107.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 20,574 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Product Prtn Lc has invested 0.02% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Awm Invest Incorporated holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) for 705,354 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 29,710 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Barclays Pcl holds 45,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 3,000 shares. Sei Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 195,933 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 11,043 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 215,733 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11,786 activity.

