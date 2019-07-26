Arosa Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding in Conocophillips (COP) by $13.32 Million as Share Price Declined; General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Share Price Rose While Taconic Capital Advisors LP Cut by $1.80 Million Its Stake

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 82.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 201,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 445,430 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.73M, up from 243,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $58.79. About 2.00 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net Rises 50%; Company Boosts Production Guidance; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 12.27M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Will Report Summary of Plan to Board in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B; 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Tn invested in 0.2% or 66,699 shares. 61,889 are held by Beck Mack Oliver Lc. Grand Jean Cap holds 0.07% or 18,400 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Llc invested in 524,790 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.21% or 234,006 shares. Cannell Peter B invested in 31,850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 13,223 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 11.74M shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 514,523 shares. 103,780 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Crestwood Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 54,361 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Interactive Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1,000 shares. Private Tru Com Na has 127,821 shares. Conning Inc holds 232,896 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 345,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fmr Limited holds 28.64 million shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Co owns 412 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd has 4,604 shares. Stearns Ser Gp reported 16,220 shares. Roberts Glore & Il reported 0.43% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 3,913 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 10.43M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 15,904 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc reported 0.78% stake. 31,169 are held by Trustmark State Bank Department. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 0.41% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 588 shares. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has invested 0.17% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 120,000 shares to 494,781 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,000 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).