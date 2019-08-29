Arosa Capital Management LP Upped Its Anadarko Pete (Call) (APC) Holding by $2.61 Million; Cleararc Capital Boosted Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $659,044

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 8,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 30,195 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 21,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 1.27M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (APC) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 57,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 142,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.70% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten holds 0.14% or 4,340 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Com reported 1.38M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Btr Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 6,745 shares. Moreover, Scharf Ltd Liability Com has 2.63% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dupont owns 57,840 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bell Commercial Bank holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,883 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 53,514 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Rockland Trust Company owns 179,014 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Llc holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 87,488 shares. Hbk Invs Lp invested in 251,276 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Company reported 0.5% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stillwater Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vestor Limited Liability reported 1,810 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 35,383 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,716 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ELF, VSH, SHAK, CMG, DPZ, SBUX and MCD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only A Few Can Know About This Market-Beating “Edge”… – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Steven Cohen Tries His Luck With Luckin Coffee – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Llc owns 2,346 shares. Atria Invests Lc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4.25 million shares. Meridian Management reported 5,100 shares stake. 6,220 are held by Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 33,674 shares. Nomura accumulated 0.05% or 241,842 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 34,153 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fin Lc invested in 4,530 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 4,000 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 532,640 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 4,950 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 120,129 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 3.07 million shares in its portfolio. 157,910 are owned by Services Automobile Association. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp by 425,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).