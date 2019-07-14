Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) as Share Price Declined; Northstar Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Watsco (WSO) as Shares Rose

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,045 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 180,572 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 67,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 482,158 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 421,217 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 191,926 shares to 497,782 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 51,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Renewable Energy Group Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Renewable Energy Group to Participate at Upcoming Conferences – Business Wire” published on May 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Renewable Energy Group to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, May 2 – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What to Watch When Renewable Energy Group Reports Q1 Earnings – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Renewable Energy Group Lost 17.4% in March – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr invested in 0.01% or 31,390 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 0% or 63 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). United Service Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 165,822 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc New York has 19,617 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Lp owns 35,603 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 482,158 are owned by Arosa Mngmt L P. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 3,600 shares. Brandywine Global Limited Liability accumulated 22,522 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). 137,306 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Liability Company. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 11,360 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 164,151 shares.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 170.51% or $1.33 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset has 42,731 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Johnson Financial Gru accumulated 38 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 715,457 shares stake. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 28,988 shares. 64,247 are held by American Group. First Citizens Fincl Bank & Tru invested in 0.05% or 2,932 shares. Denali Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 2,600 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 601,521 are owned by Blair William Il. 64,402 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 114,050 shares in its portfolio. Washington owns 157,438 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 2,274 shares.