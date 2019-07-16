Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) by $2.29 Million; Alyeska Investment Group LP Lowered Holding in Mylan N V (MYL) by $26.13 Million as Share Value Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 572,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 446,810 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.06. About 1.79M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 86.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 933,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 139,733 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 4.30M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – MYLAN NV – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $2.68 BLN, DOWN 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Continue to Negotiate for Commercializing Product in Additional Territories; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 28/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Mylan $1.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Will Be Responsible for Sales Activity of Product in European Countries; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL; 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – UNDER AGREEMENT TERMS CO TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR SALES ACTIVITY OF PRODUCT IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

Analysts await Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 9.35% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MYL’s profit will be $499.98M for 4.89 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Mylan N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Ltd reported 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 91 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 131,389 shares to 158,006 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Med Reit Inc by 306,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 447,983 shares to 590,000 shares, valued at $26.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) by 57,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al owns 241,339 shares. Assetmark owns 203 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 317,121 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). 1.94M are held by Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp. Secor Advsr Lp invested in 0.19% or 194,648 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Co holds 0% or 738,947 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 4,436 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 4,725 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 157,186 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Suntrust Banks stated it has 121,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner accumulated 10,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Paragon Cap Management holds 117 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 113,839 shares.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% EPS growth.