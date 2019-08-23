Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed By $7.38 Million Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; 7 Analysts Are Bullish Comcast (CMCSA) Last Week

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 140,000 shares with $17.25 million value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $221.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 2.46 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 13.90% above currents $42.8 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Initiate

14/06/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $194.53 billion. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks divisions. It has a 16.35 P/E ratio. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business clients under the XFINITY brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold Comcast Corporation shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Ser Lc holds 5,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mawer Inv Management holds 1.63% or 5.72M shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co invested in 0.62% or 27.21M shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 9,949 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cna Financial has 1.78% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Principal Grp holds 0.3% or 8.03M shares in its portfolio. At Bank reported 21,135 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 143,897 are held by Synovus Financial. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 111,810 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Tn owns 226,274 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial reported 4,298 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 93,264 shares. 3G Cap Prns Lp reported 4.90 million shares stake. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt invested 1.91% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 6.76M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 75,000 shares to 275,000 valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 368,501 shares and now owns 547,300 shares. Cactus Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 21.59% above currents $116.7 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $130 target. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.