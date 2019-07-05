Arosa Capital Management LP Stake in Westlake Chem (WLK) Decreased by $1.34 Million as Shares Declined; As Workday Com (WDAY) Shares Rose, Crossvault Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $520,320

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc Com (WDAY) by 203% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 2,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 1,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $215.68. About 789,974 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.76. About 427,124 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EBITDA $579M; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems owns 27,373 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Managers Lc has invested 0.53% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Kistler holds 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 212 shares. Moreover, Principal Finance Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Northern invested in 0.05% or 1.02M shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Amalgamated Bancorp has 19,869 shares. Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 7,010 shares. 98,074 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Barbara Oil holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 3,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 31,320 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,299 shares. Covington Cap owns 465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 12 sales for $60.86 million activity. Stankey Michael A. sold $296,776 worth of stock. Another trade for 304,404 shares valued at $50.01 million was made by DUFFIELD DAVID A on Monday, January 7. 3,461 shares were sold by Dermetzis Petros, worth $570,465 on Tuesday, January 15. Another trade for 4,800 shares valued at $799,643 was made by Shaughnessy James P on Thursday, January 10. 6,048 shares were sold by Sisco Robynne, worth $996,435. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M had bought 1,000 shares worth $197,523.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 3,410 shares. Tci Wealth reported 12 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 19,140 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Plc stated it has 13,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 260,383 shares. Scout Inc stated it has 199,820 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 1.08 million shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,990 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Andra Ap reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). 4,822 are owned by Paloma Prns Management. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 600 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,422 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.15% or 406,402 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.04 million shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

