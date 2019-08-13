Arosa Capital Management LP Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) Raised by $505,000; Wayfair (W) Stake Held by Shell Asset Management Co

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 167,918 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, up from 162,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.88. About 1.65 million shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 701.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 3,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 3,977 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $590,000, up from 496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $124.07. About 1.92M shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 4,682 shares to 84,742 shares, valued at $15.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,284 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 30,391 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa, a France-based fund reported 22,963 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd accumulated 0% or 3,512 shares. 62,965 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 110,644 shares. Light Street Limited Co accumulated 87,975 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,003 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 30,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bankshares Of America De reported 0.03% stake. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 43,430 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors has 0.66% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 2,350 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co owns 1,824 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $423,120 activity.

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wayfair: Switch To Calls – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Wayfair Inc.’s (NYSE:W) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wayfair’s Long-Term Business Model May Be Broken – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 114,467 shares to 174,325 shares, valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 37,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback’s (FANG) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Gas Prices – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy the FANG Stocks Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Forecast 10% Upside For The Holdings of SPXT – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback (FANG) Jumps: Stock Rises 6.4% – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. Hollis Michael L. also bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.09% or 1.96M shares in its portfolio. Stelliam Invest LP has 32,500 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 773,395 shares. Northern owns 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1.67M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 38,228 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 107 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,682 are held by Shaker Invs Ltd Llc Oh. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 9,170 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Mirae Asset Investments invested in 0% or 3,958 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Welch Group Inc Ltd holds 0.08% or 7,420 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 385,926 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Landscape Management Lc holds 2,528 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).