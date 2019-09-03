Arosa Capital Management LP Stake in Conocophillips (COP) Has Raised as Market Value Declined; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $912,500 as Market Valuation Declined

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 1.01 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 82.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 201,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 445,430 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.73M, up from 243,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 1.31M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – ON TRACK FOR FULL-YEAR SHARE REPURCHASES OF $2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Sterling Management Llc has invested 0.77% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 64,767 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 75,504 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 100 shares. Beach Limited reported 6,350 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company stated it has 37,264 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Incorporated stated it has 40,657 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 629,752 shares or 0.35% of the stock. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 15,945 were reported by Veritable L P. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 3,725 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 77,526 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Yhb Inv Incorporated invested 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Strategic Glob Llc accumulated 52,389 shares. Private Co Na holds 0.23% or 16,547 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 536 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv holds 15,565 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 795,376 were reported by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lincoln has 11,255 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 1.61M shares. 27,611 are held by Fred Alger. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 774 shares in its portfolio. Srb, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,498 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested in 98,768 shares or 0.11% of the stock.