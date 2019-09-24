Arosa Capital Management LP Raised Westlake Chem (WLK) Holding By $690,000; Fiserv (FISV) Sentiment Is 0.88

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 10,000 shares as Westlake Chem Corp (WLK)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 50,000 shares with $3.47 million value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Westlake Chem Corp now has $8.06B valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 204,263 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95

Fiserv Inc (FISV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 298 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 340 sold and trimmed equity positions in Fiserv Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 396.87 million shares, up from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fiserv Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 47 to 46 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 308 Increased: 223 New Position: 75.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Cactus Inc stake by 80,596 shares to 417,186 valued at $13.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 27,335 shares and now owns 82,665 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WLK shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc owns 1,455 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 6,200 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 61,853 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.07% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 84,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Sir Cap Mgmt Lp holds 65,962 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Panagora Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) or 385,038 shares. State Street has 923,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Principal Fincl reported 16,063 shares. 7,604 were reported by Pettee Invsts. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 431,419 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Westlake Chemical has $87 highest and $5100 lowest target. $70’s average target is 11.41% above currents $62.83 stock price. Westlake Chemical had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Monday, July 22 to “Reduce” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Tuesday, July 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Nomura. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. Nomura maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Reduce” rating. Alembic maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.32 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 43.74 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

Toscafund Asset Management Llp holds 23.2% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. for 186,284 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 3.15 million shares or 21.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Inc. has 6.85% invested in the company for 311,550 shares. The Singapore-based Seatown Holdings Pte. Ltd. has invested 6.32% in the stock. Veritas Investment Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 773,495 shares.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 2.83M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.