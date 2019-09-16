Arosa Capital Management LP Raised Valero Energy New (Call) (VLO) Holding by $6.80 Million; Valuation Declined; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Upped Its Position in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by $391,480 as Stock Value Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (VLO) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.27 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 4.78 million shares traded or 50.56% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – Valero Reports Tripped Compressor at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 699.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 11,187 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 681,806 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ANA DOMINGUEZ AS PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL FRESH; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Will Discuss Outcome of Review in Late August; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Lead to Changes Designed to Improve Operating Performance, Create Long-Term Shareholder Value; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: IMPORT TARIFFS WILL WEIGH ON MARGINS IN FISCAL ’19; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – EMILY WALDORF PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE STRATEGY; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 RATINGS FOR DOWNGR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bollard Limited Liability holds 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 1,884 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.12 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 394,226 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd, a California-based fund reported 9,113 shares. Campbell And Invest Adviser holds 0.18% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 9,631 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 0.06% or 78,490 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 28,984 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Duncker Streett And invested in 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 469,645 shares. New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers has invested 0.11% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Fayez Sarofim reported 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares to 100 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Select Dividend Ind (DVY) by 3,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,318 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Aerospace & Defense (ITA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers invested in 36,461 shares. Mariner Ltd Com reported 37,222 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 155,428 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.24% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Bridges Inv Mgmt, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,354 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp reported 2.73M shares stake. Clark Grp Inc invested 0.84% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Paragon Capital Management invested 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 19,511 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 75,407 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 28,508 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Fin Ntwk reported 62 shares. Bank Of The West owns 0.24% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 24,305 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 603,674 shares or 0.05% of the stock.