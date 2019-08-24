Arosa Capital Management LP Raised Noble Energy (NBL) Position By $8.84 Million; American Century Companies Boosted By $1.98 Million Its Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holding

American Century Companies Inc increased Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) stake by 376.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 36,620 shares as Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP)’s stock rose 0.69%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 46,350 shares with $2.52 million value, up from 9,730 last quarter. Compass Minerals Intl Inc now has $1.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 297,759 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Noble Energy Inc (NBL) stake by 206.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 368,501 shares as Noble Energy Inc (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 547,300 shares with $13.54M value, up from 178,799 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc now has $10.37B valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 5.55 million shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – EPIC PIPELINES ARE BACKED BY CAPITAL COMMITMENTS FROM FUNDS MANAGED BY PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP OF ARES MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Spdr Series Trust (XOP) stake by 1.15M shares to 150,000 valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Keane Group Inc stake by 343,388 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Pure Acquisition Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc has 8,821 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 62,433 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 30,798 shares. Moreover, Burns J W Com Ny has 0.05% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Parkside Bancorporation Trust has 0.01% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 654 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett & invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Advisory Services Networks Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 2,116 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 710 shares. 25,763 were accumulated by Element Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Shell Asset Management reported 36,139 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Communications owns 300 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.91% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Cibc Markets reported 0.06% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Bokf Na reported 19,303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

American Century Companies Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 77,829 shares to 5.28 million valued at $1.24B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 12,331 shares and now owns 100,040 shares. Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) was reduced too.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,087 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 was bought by Reece Joseph E. 305 shares were bought by GRANT RICHARD S, worth $16,458 on Monday, March 18. 700 shares valued at $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $98,920 was made by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Standen James D.. Fischer Valdemar L bought 2,000 shares worth $104,400.