Arosa Capital Management LP Raised Holding in Anadarko Pete (APC); Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Cut Stake as Valuation Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 315.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 447,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.83M, up from 142,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 7.30 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 333,701 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.91M, down from 336,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 1.21M shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mgmt Ri invested in 0.03% or 5,831 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Com stated it has 38,277 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mercer Capital Advisers reported 4,300 shares. Kbc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 494,467 shares. Estabrook Mngmt holds 0% or 1,182 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 4.90 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nikko Asset Americas reported 98,290 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 17,820 shares. Bridges Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 20,460 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership has invested 0.42% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 16,659 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Rampart Mngmt Communication Lc holds 0.02% or 4,555 shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp by 425,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 19,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 175 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hartford Management has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). New York-based D E Shaw Com Inc has invested 0.18% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Cleararc Cap reported 1,759 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Sandy Spring State Bank reported 238 shares. Enterprise Financial reported 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs invested in 5,367 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Inc owns 4,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 7.42M shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 13,978 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Usa Portformulas has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69M for 16.27 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 377,922 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $47.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 46,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).