Arosa Capital Management LP Raised Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $505,000 as Market Value Rose; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Price Declined While Farallon Capital Management Has Raised by $1.19 Million Its Stake

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.47 million, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27B market cap company. The stock increased 17.10% or $22.19 during the last trading session, reaching $151.95. About 8.07M shares traded or 645.77% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 12/03/2018 – Sarepta to seek FDA approval for its second Duchenne’s drug by year’s end; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aim; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,918 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 162,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 1.63 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $24.19 million activity. Another trade for 65,000 shares valued at $9.43 million was sold by Mahatme Sandesh. $4.20 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was sold by Howton David T.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

