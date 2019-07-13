Arosa Capital Management LP Position In Anadarko Pete (APC) Was Upped; Facebook Class A (FB) Holder Regent Investment Management Lowered Stake by $1.20 Million as Shares Rose

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 315.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 447,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.83 million, up from 142,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 9.01 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 7,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,206 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 53,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS SUSPENDING ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK FOR NOW; 16/04/2018 – German businesses worry EU digital tax will worsen transatlantic tensions; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg will not appear before UK parliament committee- media; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Defends Facebook’s Value as Senators Question Apology; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable’; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER SAYS ZUCKERBERG WILL MAKE CO. MUCH BETTER; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO HAVE NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED B; 19/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook security chief leaving after clashes with other execs on Russian influence: report…; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova to Seek Further Clarification From Facebook on Previously Scheduled U.S. Trip This Week

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc by 232,700 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 572,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,810 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $128,408 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3,670 shares to 19,905 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Growth Midcap (IWP).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

