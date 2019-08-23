Arosa Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Noble Energy (NBL); Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Raised Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $357,000

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 206.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 368,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 547,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, up from 178,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 3.08M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – HAS SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 30 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC CRUDE PIPELINE; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY-EXISTING PRODUCTION,PROCESSING FACILITIES IN PLACE AT ALEN PLATFORM,IN PUNTA EUROPA REQUIRE ONLY MINOR CHANGES TO PRODUCE,PROCESS ALEN GAS; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $930,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 3.30 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NYTDC LOANED PROCEEDS FROM 2018 BONDS TO DELTA AIR LINES TO FINANCE A PORTION OF COSTS OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – WILL BEGIN NONSTOP FLIGHTS BETWEEN U.S. & MUMBAI, INDIA NEXT YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Scotia Cap Incorporated invested in 12,257 shares. Ingalls Snyder reported 1.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Stifel Corp holds 1.00 million shares. 98,440 are owned by Cna Corporation. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 1.41 million shares. Srb has invested 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mackay Shields Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 518,019 shares. Moreover, Sit Inv has 0.39% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 210,000 shares. Sei invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Lee Danner And Bass Inc reported 0.98% stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 5,862 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Trustmark Bancshares Department reported 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd stated it has 48,025 shares. Sun Life Financial owns 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 823 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp stated it has 98,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 225,178 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bankshares Of Hawaii stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 127,159 shares. Boston reported 22.14M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv reported 250 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 179,898 shares. 21,267 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 25,429 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 822 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 212,150 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 6,341 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

