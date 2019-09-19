Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $4.94 Million; Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Stock Rose While Mcclain Value Management Has Cut Its Holding by $409,380

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 39,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 100,188 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.84M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,519 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 116,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. It is down 9.87% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 16/03/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC – WILL FUND THE REDEMPTION WITH REVOLVING LOAN BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c

Analysts await Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SLGN’s profit will be $84.48M for 9.76 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Silgan Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 1,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank has 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 24,720 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 33,206 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt stated it has 80,649 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Moreover, Martingale Asset LP has 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,826 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 40,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Ltd owns 599,087 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Clark Grp Inc Inc reported 85,868 shares. Burney invested in 119,511 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Martin Marietta Materials, Silgan Holdings and Ball – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Up 22% YTD: What’s Driving the Stock? – Zacks.com” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Silgan (SLGN) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.39 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 129,161 shares to 676,461 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 303,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:CVE).