Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered Its Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stake as Shares Declined; Fred Alger Management Trimmed Its Position in Wayfair Cl A (W) as Market Value Declined

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc Cl A (W) by 78.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 558,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 154,265 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90 million, down from 712,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 843,339 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 07/03/2018 – Wayfair Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 56.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 572,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 446,810 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.0154 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4361. About 672,849 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Limited Partnership reported 1.68 million shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 147,626 shares. Covalent Limited Liability Corp owns 366,540 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Federated Investors Pa holds 729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 4,089 shares. Shelton Capital, California-based fund reported 73 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Communication Ma has 0.03% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 58,300 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 59,848 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 157,474 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.04M shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $423,120 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc accumulated 220,234 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 4,758 were reported by Raymond James Assocs. Df Dent & Inc has 49,349 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 3,932 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,196 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.05% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 1.11 million shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 8,373 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 9,419 shares or 0% of the stock. Zevenbergen Invs Ltd accumulated 526,875 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 3.12M shares. Prescott General Ptnrs accumulated 3.52 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 62,965 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 12,399 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Com holds 12,000 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 17,932 shares to 487,401 shares, valued at $82.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 574,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

