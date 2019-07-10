Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Kirby (KEX) by $3.38 Million; First Light Asset Management Position In Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Was Lifted

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 395.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 37.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 345,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 2.11 million shares traded or 61.58% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 66.77% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – DYNAVAX GETS FDA OK FOR MANUFACTURING CHANGES TO HEPLISAV-B PFS; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 394,513 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.04 million shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 152,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership holds 3,162 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company invested in 85,991 shares or 0% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors has invested 0.06% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Tcw Gru Inc holds 51,951 shares. 34,889 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Scopus Asset Management LP holds 643,463 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. American Century Cos holds 558,627 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 17,331 shares. Schroder Management Group Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 6,584 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 30,146 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 384,288 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 607 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 3,750 shares. 2,400 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.80 million activity. DRAGG RONALD A sold $46,796 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) on Friday, February 1. 4,731 shares were sold by O’Neil Christian G., worth $348,438 on Friday, February 1. $349,616 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) was sold by Husted Amy D.. Miller Monte J had sold 6,000 shares worth $446,100.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KEX’s profit will be $48.52 million for 23.12 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 77,320 shares. Vident Advisory accumulated 147,169 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Synovus Corporation reported 2,201 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Moreover, Geode Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 691,595 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 86,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 7,934 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 28,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern invested in 0% or 766,136 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 83,089 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 734,332 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Baker Bros Limited Partnership owns 75,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.