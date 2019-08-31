Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in Kirby (KEX) by $3.38 Million as Shares Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $414,855

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 170,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 254,335 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple finds spike in `serious’ labor violations at its suppliers; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 201,749 shares to 445,430 shares, valued at $29.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 51,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $54.70M for 20.67 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.