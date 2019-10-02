Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered Its Kirby (KEX) Position as Shares Rose; Arbor Investment Advisors Has Upped Facebook (FB) Holding

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $175.89. About 12.60M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – This will increase regulatory scrutiny over Facebook’s practices; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY OPERATING MARGIN 46 PCT VS 41 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Gene Munster: Facebook stock could be ‘stuck in the mud’ for up to a year; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions; 20/03/2018 – Rometty’s comments come as Facebook continued to face fallout from its data scandal; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “SOURCE OF ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE COMPANY IS NOT A WHISTLEBLOWER OR A FOUNDER OF THE COMPANY”; 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner; 23/05/2018 – Kenneth Li: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 67.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 114,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 55,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $77.86. About 295,849 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 343,374 were accumulated by Nikko Asset Americas. Lazard Asset Mngmt owns 408,935 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 1.67% or 473,411 shares. Comml Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Swedbank reported 1.67 million shares. Dupont Corporation invested in 0.93% or 210,038 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Lc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16,199 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 33,836 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 2.56% or 10,000 shares. Addison has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,088 are owned by Convergence Prtnrs Llc. Academy Cap Management Tx, Texas-based fund reported 99,376 shares. Rothschild Inv Il has 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,712 shares. Rothschild Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 7.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 76,680 shares.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57 million and $319.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Etf (VT) by 30,875 shares to 279,056 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) hides â€˜likesâ€™ in Australia trial to ease anxiety – Live Trading News” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Criteo files French antitrust complaint against Facebook – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Facebook Redefine Augmented Reality With Stella and Orion? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 140,696 shares to 315,021 shares, valued at $24.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 493,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Call) (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associates Llc holds 37,902 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 1,788 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 154,915 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 65,984 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 3,162 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 4,543 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP holds 4,296 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 16 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 152 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Us Bancorporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). 9,286 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kirby Corporation Closes the Acquisition of the Cenac Marine Services Marine Transportation Fleet – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.61 million for 27.42 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.