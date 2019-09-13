Arosa Capital Management LP Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Stake as Market Value Rose; Beacon Financial Group Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.15 Million as Market Value Rose

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 8,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 23,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 32,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.91. About 4.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 39,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 100,188 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.56. About 815,148 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 234,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunrun Inc.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 658,959 shares. Community Bancorp Of Raymore reported 0.12% stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 6.85M shares. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 1.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,840 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Com invested in 104,342 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Dupont Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 233,731 shares. 89,130 were reported by Qv. Professional Advisory Services reported 4,000 shares stake. American And Mngmt Commerce reported 2.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset holds 4,423 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Northeast Invest has 143,198 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Advsrs Lc owns 1.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 25,629 shares. 605,734 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm. Fruth Investment Management owns 33,990 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Pfd Sec And Income (FPE) by 43,658 shares to 915,913 shares, valued at $17.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares.