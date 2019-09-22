Arosa Capital Management LP Lifted Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Stake; Old Point Financial (OPOF) Sentiment Is 1.11

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) stake by 118.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 572,457 shares as Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)’s stock declined 42.07%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 1.05 million shares with $16.73M value, up from 482,158 last quarter. Renewable Energy Group Inc now has $583.60M valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 851,982 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Old Point Financial Corp (OPOF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.29, from 2.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 10 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 9 decreased and sold their positions in Old Point Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.81 million shares, down from 1.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Old Point Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold REGI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.22 million shares or 0.16% more from 41.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 75,541 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 38,824 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 489,884 shares. Whittier accumulated 30 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 28,934 shares stake. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh, Germany-based fund reported 32,600 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 14,330 shares. Nordea Investment stated it has 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company owns 53,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa reported 284,874 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 487,404 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 14,745 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 517,979 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 13,136 shares to 154,782 valued at $16.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Diamond Offhsore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) stake by 209,265 shares and now owns 90,735 shares. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group has $35 highest and $22 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 90.25% above currents $14.98 stock price. Renewable Energy Group had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $22 target in Monday, June 24 report.

The stock increased 3.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 4,426 shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) has declined 21.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 26/04/2018 – Old Point 1Q EPS 19c; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation for 426,414 shares. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A owns 230,666 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 374,000 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 0.69% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,039 shares.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $128.72 million. The firm offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It has a 19.36 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services.