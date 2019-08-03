Arosa Capital Management LP Lifted Helmerich & Payne (HP) Position By $2.85 Million; Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 45 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 34 trimmed and sold positions in Genmark Diagnostics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 44.67 million shares, down from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Genmark Diagnostics Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 24 Increased: 30 New Position: 15.

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) stake by 31.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp acquired 51,770 shares as Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)’s stock declined 11.66%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 218,436 shares with $12.14 million value, up from 166,666 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne Inc now has $5.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.26M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Sunrun Inc stake by 232,700 shares to 200,000 valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Energy Services Inc stake by 333,447 shares and now owns 1.19M shares. Chart Inds Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 33,010 shares. Sei Investments Communications reported 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc owns 5,535 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 508 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% or 265 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Franklin Resources Incorporated stated it has 8,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 23,201 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd invested in 0.03% or 5,820 shares. Sun Life Fincl accumulated 186 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 300 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). D E Shaw has invested 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Huntington Fincl Bank reported 1,992 shares stake.

Analysts await GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company has market cap of $343.88 million. The firm provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It currently has negative earnings. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test.